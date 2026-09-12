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Home / Punjab / Ferozepur district courts complex receives bomb threat, 5th in 9 months

Ferozepur district courts complex receives bomb threat, 5th in 9 months

The threat came on a day when the National Lok Adalat was scheduled to be held in the complex

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Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 12:34 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Security officials conducts checks in the Ferozepur district courts complex on Saturday.
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Panic gripped the District Courts Complex in Ferozepur this morning after a bomb threat was received on its official email, forcing the police to evacuate the premises and suspend public entry as security agencies carried out an extensive search of the complex.

The threat came on a day when the National Lok Adalat was scheduled to be held in the court complex. Preparations for the event had been completed, but the threat prompted the police to clear the premises as a precautionary measure. Court proceedings were kept suspended till 11.30 am amid the security checks.

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Soon after receiving the email, Dalbir Singh (SP), Barjinder Singh DSP (D), Karan Sharma, DSP (Rural), and other senior police officials reached the spot. Dog squad and bomb disposal teams were also deputed to check the area. The police teams searched rooms, offices, corridors and other parts of the complex. However, nothing suspicious was found till the filing of this report.

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SP Dalbir Singh said the entire complex had been thoroughly searched and no suspicious object had been found till then. He said the threat was being taken seriously and all aspects of the matter were being investigated. Technical teams were also working to trace the person who had sent the threatening email.

The incident has raised concern over repeated threats to the court complex. It is pertinent to mention here that this was the fifth such threat in the past around nine months. Earlier, threatening emails had been received on January 8, April 6, August 12 and August 26. The repeated threats have become a cause of concern for lawyers, judicial officials and visitors, as these disrupt court work.

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Advocate Rohit Arora said such threats not only affect the functioning of courts but also create a sense of insecurity among those visiting the complex. He said the agencies concerned should trace those behind the threats at the earliest and take strict action against them.

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