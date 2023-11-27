Ferozepur: Doctor killed in mishap

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur: A doctor, identified as Sukhraj Singh of the Mamdot area in Ferozepur, died on the spot in a road accident on Saturday night. He was driving back from work when his car hit a tractor-trailer parked on the road. The deceased is survived by his wife and two daughters. An FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons at the Lakho ke Behram police station. OC

Three drug peddlers held

Abohar: Two alleged drug peddlers, identified as Kishan Ali and Deepak Kalia, were arrested with 45 gm of heroin as they alighted from the Ferozepur-Abohar-Hanumangarh Express Train at the Sriganganagar station on Sunday. Fauja Singh from Abohar was later arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to the arrested and was being interrogated. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

#Ferozepur