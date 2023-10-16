Ferozepur: Drone seized along IB

Ferozepur: The BSF jawans found a drone lying in the fields at Chak Bhange Wala village near Border Outpost Gatti Hayat in Ferozepur sector. Officials said Harpreet Singh and Sukhchain Singh of Chak Bhange Wala village informed the Company Commander that a drone was lying in their fields. Oc
Farm worker electrocuted
Abohar: Gurmeet Singh, a 24-year-old farm worker, was electrocuted when he was trying to switch on an electricity supply equipment shortly after rain in the fields owned by Sukhdeep Singh at Jodhpur village, about 20 km from Abohar, on Sunday. OC
Couple attacked by peddlers
Abohar: A couple, Gurpreet Kaur and Gurdeep Singh, was attacked by some miscreants in Wahabwala village on Saturday night. They said some peddlers were selling drugs outside their house. When the couple objected, the peddlers attacked them, using sticks and a sharp-edged weapon. The police are investigating the matter.
