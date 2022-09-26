Ferozepur: Farmers take out march, seek closure of ethanol plant in Zira

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, September 25

Hundreds of farmers belonging to various unions today took out a protest march demanding closure of the ethanol plant at Mansurwala village in Zira subdivision.

Driving their cars, tractors and riding motorcycles, the farmers started the march from the dharna site at Mansurwala village. Later, they passed through parts of Zira city and villages, including Jhatra, Longodeva, Mehar Singh Wala and Feroke. They finally reached back at the dharna site outside the ethanol plant.

While addressing a congregation, farm union leaders alleged that instead of considering the demands of the people, the government was supporting corporate houses. Due to this, many factories like the ethanol plant were polluting the air and water of the state leading to spread of several diseases, they said.

“It seems that the government wants to suppress people’s voice which will never be tolerated,” said union leader Gurmail Singh.

The protesters burnt the effigy of the former SAD MLA who reportedly owns the plant. They threatened to intensify their stir if the unit was not closed.

On the other hand, an NGT team that had earlier visited the plant to take samples has submitted its report to the district administration.

Confirming that the report had been submitted, Deputy Commissioner Amrit Singh said a Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) team had even gone to the dharna site to explain the findings to the protesting farmers. However, they asked the team to come back on Monday.

She said the PPCB team would again go tomorrow to meet farmers. As per information, the NGT report does not contain any adverse findings against the plant.

Earlier, the administration had asked the protesters to shift the dharna away from the plant as per directions of a court and facilitate movement of the workers. However, the protesters did not agree to it.

While the plant administration is ready for any further inspection, claiming it was not releasing any chemical effluents, the farmers are adamant on their stand to get the plant closed citing its harmful effects on the underground water and environment hazards in the area.

