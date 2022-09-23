Ferozepur: Govt exploiting farmers, alleges union

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, September 22

Farmers under the banner of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) today blocked Ferozepur-Zira Road demanding compensation for the cotton crop damaged due to pink bollworm attack.

Mahindra Singh, block chief, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), said the government has not given compensation for the destroyed cotton crop and pulses, besides subsidy for direct seeding of paddy.

Farm leader Preetpal Singh said for the past two months, farmers had been protesting against the ethanol plant at Mansurwala village in Zira, but the government was trying to suppress the farmers, instead of taking strict action against the owners of the unit.

“Farmers are being exploited by the government. Nobody is thinking about us, which is extremely painful,” said a farm leader.

