Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga/Ferozepur, November 11

The Ferozepur police on Friday arrested the deputy superintendent of the Central Jail, Ferozepur, for allegedly supplying mobile phones and drugs to the prisoners.

A case under the NDPS Act, IPC, Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Prisons Act has been registered against Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal.

Ferozepur city police SHO Mohit Dhawan claimed to have received a tip-off leading to the arrest. However, nothing was recovered from Dhaliwal before the registration of the FIR.

Dhawan claimed that an informer had told him that Dhaliwal, with the help of his subordinates, was supplying phones and drugs to the prisoners.

Two mobile phones provided by Dhaliwal were being used by the prisoners, the SHO alleged, adding that Dhaliwal also had plans of smuggling drugs from across the border.

He claimed that Dhaliwal had supplied at least five mobile phones to gangsters and smugglers in the jail, adding that he had received hefty sums of money in lieu of that.

An investigation was under way, the SHO said in the FIR.

#Ferozepur #Moga