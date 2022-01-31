Ferozepur: Lack of road infra hits policing

Ferozepur, January 30
The Ferozepur police have got a taste of “lopsided” development works in border villages situated along the Sutlej, which do not have any road access even after seven decades of Independence.
Some villagers take the advantage of this very fact and resort to illicit liquor brewing. Amid secret reports of illict liquor being distilled in the border villages situated across the Sutlej, Ferozepur SSP Narinder Bhargav along with his team and excise officials took a boat to raid the villages.
During the raid, cops seized over 1 lakh litres “lahan”, including 16 drums of liquor, 28 tarpaulins, 15 boxes and other material.
“We are ensuring that there is no flow of liquor from these places ahead of the Assembly polls,” said Bhargav and added that notwithstanding the difficult topography, cops would do their job effectively. The SSP said within a fortnight, the police had registered 26 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 33 bootleggers.
