Ferozepur man run over by train

Abohar, June 5
A man identified as Nishan Singh of Ferozepur was run over by the Ferozepur-Abohar special train when he was trying to cross the rail line near Ghallu village on the Abohar-Fazilka section here on Monday.
The Government Railway Police with the help of Nar Sewa Narayan Sewa Samiti shifted the body to the Civil Hospital for the post mortem. Inquest proceedings have been initiated into the incident.
