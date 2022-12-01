Ferozepur: NGOs block road over injury to girl during snatching

Ferozepur, November 30
Following public outrage over a mobile snatching incident during which a girl was seriously injured, the police apprehended the suspect within 24 hours of the incident.
The victim, Geetika, had tried to follow the snatchers on her two-wheeler, but was hit and had to be hospitalised. She suffered a deep cut around her neck. Later, some NGOs came together and blocked a road overbridge connecting the city and the cantonment area.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 of family killed in road accident in J-K's Kathua
Police say a private vehicle went out of the driver’s contro...
Looking forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency: White House
India formally assumes the G20 Presidency on December 1
Indian markets scale new highs with Sensex touching a high of 63,583.07
On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed at 63,099.65 points
UP groom kisses bride on stage, she refuses to marry him
The 23-year-old woman says the groom kissed her to win a bet...