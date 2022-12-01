Ferozepur: NGOs block road over injury to girl during snatching

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 30

Following public outrage over a mobile snatching incident during which a girl was seriously injured, the police apprehended the suspect within 24 hours of the incident.

The victim, Geetika, had tried to follow the snatchers on her two-wheeler, but was hit and had to be hospitalised. She suffered a deep cut around her neck. Later, some NGOs came together and blocked a road overbridge connecting the city and the cantonment area.