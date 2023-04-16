Ferozepur: Pak national held near border

Ferozepur: The BSF have nabbed an intruder identified as Ramtali (72) of Tati Usman village in Kasur district of Pakistan. Ramtali was nabbed from an area close to the Raja Mohtaam outpost along the Indo-Pakistan border. The Pakistani national had erroneously entered the Indian territory and later apprehended by BSF. OC
Revenue official held for graft
Sangrur: The Vigilance Bureau (VB) recently caught kanungo Gurwinder Singh posted at Moonak red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. A VB spokesperson said he was arrested on the complaint of Tarsem Singh of Moonak, who alleged that the official had demanded Rs 20,000 for demarcation of land in Moonak Khurd Nagar Panchayat. He alleged that the accused had already taken Rs 10,000. TNS
Heroin seized, 3 arrested
Abohar: The BSF and police have arrested three persons and seized 12 kg heroin from them. The contraband was thrown from the other side of the Indo-Pak border, the police said. The value of the seized heroin in the international market is around Rs 60 crore. The accused have been identified as Sandeep Singh Pehalwan, Surinder Sonu and Puneet Kajla.
