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Home / Punjab / Ferozepur residents issue ultimatum over sewer crisis, warn of hunger strike

Ferozepur residents issue ultimatum over sewer crisis, warn of hunger strike

Overflowing drains, sewage entering homes spark protests; authorities promise action by June 30

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Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 07:12 PM May 03, 2026 IST
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Residents protest in distress over poor sewerage conditions in the city
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Residents of Ferozepur are deeply troubled by the worsening sewerage situation and have issued an ultimatum to the authorities, warning of an indefinite hunger strike if conditions do not improve.

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Earlier, residents had blocked the railway overbridge connecting the city and cantonment areas and staged a massive protest. The agitation was called off after the Tehsildar (Joint Sub-Registrar) and other officials assured them that the sewerage issues would be addressed at the earliest.

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Raising slogans against the administration and sewerage department officials, protesters alleged that overflowing drains and clogged pipelines have made life miserable, with sewage water entering homes in several localities. They accused the authorities of remaining indifferent despite being fully aware of the crisis.

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Congress leader Yaqoob Bhatti said similar protests had been held earlier, but residents received only hollow assurances. “The problem has now assumed alarming proportions across the city, but no concrete steps have been taken,” he alleged, warning of an indefinite hunger strike at the sewerage office if the issue is not resolved within 15 days.

Former Municipal Council president Rohit Grover said that even areas with newly laid sewer lines were facing blockages. He added that a super suction machine procured for sewer cleaning has remained underutilised due to technical issues. He also alleged that inadequate funds for maintenance have left several parts of the city in poor condition.

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SDO Sewerage Board Gulshan Kumar said notices have been issued to those dumping waste into sewer lines. He added that a city-wide cleaning drive is under way, with a target to complete the work by June 30, assuring that efforts are being made to minimise inconvenience to residents.

The city’s sewerage system has become a nightmare for residents, with overflowing drains turning roads, streets and vacant plots into pools of stagnant, foul-smelling water. With rising temperatures, the accumulated sewage has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other harmful organisms, increasing the risk of diseases.

The situation is particularly alarming in Ward No. 16, including areas such as Hakewala, Gamewala and Kacha Zira Road, where daily life has been severely disrupted. Streets remain inundated, movement has become difficult, and several vacant plots have turned into cesspools. Residents say the stench is unbearable, discouraging visitors from entering the area.

Local resident Arun Sangeliya alleged that despite being brought under the Municipal Council nearly five years ago, basic civic amenities remain lacking. Another resident, Dr Balraj, said that while development claims are often made at the district level, their ward continues to struggle with basic issues like sewerage, forcing residents to repeatedly raise their voices for essential services.

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