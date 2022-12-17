PGI Satellite Centre: Ferozepur residents write to PMO

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 16

Upset over the delay in setting up of the PGI Satellite Centre that was sanctioned in 2013 to provide specialised healthcare facilities in the border region, residents are sending thousands of emails and letters to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and Union Health Ministry to start its construction soon. Besides, local NGOs have started a signature campaign. Already over 20,000 locals have signed the petition.

“It is a matter concerning our lives as patients have to traverse long distances for their healthcare needs. At times, they don’t survive as crucial time is often lost in taking patients to hospitals to distant places like Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar,” said Yogesh Gupta, a local resident.

“We have all joined hands to take our voice to right quarters so that the work on this project can see light of the day,” said Shailendra, a social worker.

“Nobody is taking the responsibility for the delay. It seems that the politicians have played with emotions of the people,” said Vipul Narang, head of a social front.

