Ferozepur Rural MLA Satkar Kaur accuses Charanjit Channi of nepotism

Ferozepur, February 22
Sitting MLA from Ferozepur Rural Satkar Kaur, who was earlier denied Congress ticket and subsequently expelled from the party on the eve of polling day, has accused CM Charanjit Channi of promoting his own kith and kin, and ignoring loyal Congressmen.
The Congress had allocated ticket to turncoat Ashu Banger, who had joined the party just few days before the polls. Satkar said she won the last elections by a margin of over 21,000 votes. “I was denied ticket as Ashu was allegedly related to Channi, due to which he went out of the way to support his candidature,” alleged the MLA. —
