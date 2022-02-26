Ferozepur sees spurt in firing incidents

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, February 25

The lure to own a weapon scores over the passion for costly SUVs and mobile phones in Ferozepur district of the state. The trend is worrying as there has been a spurt in firing incidents over “petty” issues.

In November last year, owner of a restaurant in Guruharsahai shot dead a person after the latter complained about poor quality of food

In Rukna Begu village, a father in an inebriated condition killed his son with a licensed weapon as the victim tried to stop him from consuming liquor

On December 13 last year, two brothers were killed at Nava Bareke village, over a property dispute. In Makhu, a man recently shot dead his wife with his licenced .32 bore revolver. Earlier, a youth was killed in Ferozepur city over parking issue.

The trend to flaunt weapons is common across the age groups. As a result, use of licensed weapons to settle personal scores has increased.

As per information, around 24,400 licences have been issued in the district and numerous persons hold atleast two firearms on a single licence, which takes the number of weapons to around 30,000.

It is pertinent to mention that more than 100 cases were registered under the Arms Act last year.

Psychiatrist Dr Sunil Thakkar said, “The craze for guns is not good for society. I think it is the time to wake up and condemn the glorification of weapons.”