Ferozepur social bodies rally behind suspended food safety officer Abhinav Khosla

In an unusual show of support for a government official, NGOs, media houses, teachers, farmers, lawyers and other social organisations have opposed the suspension of Food Safety Officer Abhinav Khosla, alleging that he was targeted after taking a series of initiatives against food adulteration and unhygienic conditions at food outlets.

Avtar Singh Mehma of the Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari) termed Khosla’s suspension “wrong”, alleging it appeared to have been ordered under political pressure. He said Khosla had been working for public health and warned that they intensify agitation if the suspension was not revoked.

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