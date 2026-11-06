Ferozepur: Suspended patwari raided

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted a search at the residence of Navdeep Singh, a suspended patwari who was earlier posted in Moga, in connection with an alleged multi-crore fraud involving the misappropriation of funds meant for the acquisition of government land in the district.

The ED team arrived around 6 am and searched his residence in Zira amid tight security. Central security personnel were deployed around the house and outsiders were not allowed to enter or leave the premises during the operation.

The search came a day after the ED’s Chandigarh unit raided the residence of Moga AAP MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora.

The case stems from an FIR registered on June 16, 2024, at the Dharmkot police station on a complaint filed by the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Moga. The FIR names Navdeep Singh, who was then posted as patwari in the Kishanpura Kalan revenue circle, and Dilkhush Kumari, a private beneficiary.