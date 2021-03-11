Ferozepur: Terror suspects brought on production warrant

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, May 25

The Ferozepur police today brought two persons who are suspected to be a part of terror module reportedly operating from Pakistan, on a production warrant. The duo identified as Amandeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh, are both brothers, and residents of Vinjo Ke village in Makhu.

Sources said the accused were taken to the villages situated along the International Border where drones dropped the consignment of explosives and arms. Later, they allegedly transferred the consignments to various locations within and outside the state on instructions of their Pakistani handlers.

Sources said another accused Baba Balwinder, who is also reportedly involved in various criminal activities and is lodged in Kapurthala jail, was also brought on production warrant for investigation. On May 11, the police had recovered two pistols along with 78 cartridges, besides a laptop from his house.