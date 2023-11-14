Ferozepur: Three die in accident

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur: In a tragic incident, three persons, including a minor girl, died in a road accident on Monday near Makhu town. Amar Singh (50), Kuldeep Singh (48) and Nimrat Kaur (5), were going on a bike when an over-speeding car hit the bike. While Nimrat died on the spot, Amar and Kuldeep succumbed to injuries when they were being taken to the hospital. oc

Rs 1.15L seized from gamblers

Abohar: Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by ASI Sukhwinder Singh raided a house in SBS Nagar during the wee hours of Sunday and seized Rs 1.15 lakh gambling money from five persons. The police said a case under Section 13 of the Gambling Act had been registered against the accused. OC

NS Rattan no more

Chandigarh: Poet and former bureaucrat NS Rattan (81) passed away on Monday after a brief illness here. Retired as Principal Secretary (Higher Education and Languages), Punjab, he also held the post of Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Technical University (Jalandhar) and Punjabi University (Patiala).

#Ferozepur