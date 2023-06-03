Ferozepur to be a major tourist destination: MP

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur, June 2

Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak today announced that Ferozepur, a historically important border town, will be developed as a major tourist destination.

Known as the ‘land of martyrs’, it has a great potential to attract tourists from across the world. Pathak said there will be no dearth of funds for this purpose as he will utilise his MPLAD fund for comprehensive development of the district.

Speaking at a function organised by the District Red Cross Organisation for distribution of electric tricycles, wheelchairs and artificial limbs to the differently abled, Pathak announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh to the society from his MPLAD fund.

Terming education and health as the primary sectors for development by the AAP, he said the state government is embarking on several initiatives for the border districts for providing development-oriented education and healthcare facilities at reasonable cost.