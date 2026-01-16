Ferozepur varsity gets first VC five years after inception

For the first time since its inception in April 2021, a permanent Vice-Chancellor (VC) has been appointed at Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University.

As per the notification issued by Principal Secretary to Governor Vivek Pratap Singh, Dr Suresh Kumar Sharma has been appointed as the VC for a period of three years.

Sharma, an academician, has been associated with Panjab University since 1985 and is presently serving as a Professor in the Department of Statistics. His appointment marks a significant milestone for the varsity, which had been functioning under interim leadership for the past five years. The insitutution was accorded university status on April 1, 2021. However, since then, it had been fucntioning without any VC. Ad hoc arrangements were made or additional charge was given to VCs of other universities which plagued its functioning.

Staff members expressed hope that the appointment will lead to improved governance. Both teaching and non-teaching employees had been facing issues including delay in release of salaries.