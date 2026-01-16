DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Ferozepur varsity gets first VC five years after inception

Ferozepur varsity gets first VC five years after inception

Had been functioning under interim leadership for the past five years

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ferozepur, Updated At : 03:54 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The varsity was founded in April 2021. File
Advertisement

For the first time since its inception in April 2021, a permanent Vice-Chancellor (VC) has been appointed at Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University.

Advertisement

As per the notification issued by Principal Secretary to Governor Vivek Pratap Singh, Dr Suresh Kumar Sharma has been appointed as the VC for a period of three years.

Advertisement

Sharma, an academician, has been associated with Panjab University since 1985 and is presently serving as a Professor in the Department of Statistics. His appointment marks a significant milestone for the varsity, which had been functioning under interim leadership for the past five years. The insitutution was accorded university status on April 1, 2021. However, since then, it had been fucntioning without any VC. Ad hoc arrangements were made or additional charge was given to VCs of other universities which plagued its functioning.

Advertisement

Staff members expressed hope that the appointment will lead to improved governance. Both teaching and non-teaching employees had been facing issues including delay in release of salaries.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts