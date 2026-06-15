Ferozepur youth found dead, kin suspect foul play

A youth identified as Arman Gora, 22, was found dead at his house on Sunday.

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Krishna Rani, mother of the deceased, said Arman was at home on Saturday night when his friends arrived there around 11.45 pm. They had brought liquor. Despite her objections, Arman accompanied them to another room that they locked from inside.

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“In the morning, Arman was found lying unconscious on the floor with blood oozing from his nose,” she said, alleging foul play. The body was later shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.