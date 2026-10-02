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Home / Punjab / Ferozepur’s historic cinema set to reopen after decades

Ferozepur’s historic cinema set to reopen after decades

The historic cinema, the foundation stone of which was laid in the 1940s by Brigadier LE Macgregor, was once the only cinema serving the garrison community

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Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 01:39 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Foundation stone was laid in 1940s by Brigadier LE Macgregor.
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One of the oldest cinemas in this border town, Amar Talkies, which once drew large crowds, including visitors from Pakistan when the Hussainiwala border was open for trade and transit, is set to reopen after remaining closed for several decades.

The historic cinema, the foundation stone of which was laid in the 1940s by Brigadier LE Macgregor, was once the only cinema serving the garrison community in Ferozepur Cantonment. Unable to keep pace with rapidly changing technology and evolving audience preferences, the single-screen theatre eventually shut down.

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Now, after years of lying defunct, it is being refurbished to make a comeback, this time with modern interiors and facilities designed to compete with the hi-tech multiplexes that have emerged on the outskirts of the city. The theatre’s revival assumes added significance as most of Ferozepur’s iconic single-screen cinemas have disappeared. Raja Talkies, Shimla Talkies and Joshi Palace, all located in the city, have remained closed for several years.

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Amar Talkies, however, occupied a special place in the town’s cinematic history as the only major cinema located in the neighbouring cantonment. It became a popular destination for civilians and Army personnel, particularly at a time when the armed forces did not have a separate movie theatre for the garrison.

According to information available locally, the theatre has changed hands and is being extensively renovated ahead of its proposed reopening. The majestic façade of the old cinema has been retained, preserving its architectural character and memories of a bygone era. The interiors are being revamped with contemporary features to give the theatre a modern look and experience.

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“For several decades, Amar Talkies remained the only cinema in the cantonment and was patronised by the elite of the town,” recalled Mahesh Sharma, an old-timer.

Renowned artiste Harinder Bhullar, who has worked in several Punjabi films, said the combination of the preserved old-world exterior and modern interiors could give the revived theatre a distinctive appeal.

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