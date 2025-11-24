Fervour marks start of martyrdom events; Mann, Kejriwal join prayers

The commemoration of 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur began with religious fervour in Anandpur Sahib. Nagar kirtans from as far as Assam and Srinagar reached the town and were welcomed by a large number of devotees led by SGPC authorities. The epicentre of the day’s events was Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, where the severed head of Guru Tegh Bahadur was cremated.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday sought blessings for the commencement of “akhand path” at Gurdwara Baba Budha Dal Chhauni. During the Sarv Dharam Sammelan, both leaders refrained from making political statements amid the controversy surrounding the Centres’ alleged move to table a Bill aimed at bringing Chandigarh under Article 240.

The Chief Minister and Arvind Kejriwal said they had sought the blessings of Guru Granth Sahib for the smooth organisation and culmination of the state’s commemorative events. They described Guru Granth Sahib as a lighthouse of peace and tranquillity for all humanity and that they were duty-bound to follow the high ideals propagated by the Sikh Gurus. They said the scripture remained a repository of universal brotherhood, secularism and social justice.

The leaders added that the state government was following the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib in letter and spirit for the uplift and enlightenment of Punjab’s people. Taking inspiration from the Guru’s message, the government had organised these mega events to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary, they said, and urged people to follow the ideals of secularism, humanism and self-sacrifice as preached and practised by Hind di Chadar Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Kejriwal and Mann called upon the people to participate in the functions being organised by the state government from November 23 to 25.