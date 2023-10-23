Festive season: Punjab Police conduct search ops

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 22

With the festival season around the corner, the Punjab Police conducted a special Cordon and Search Operation at and around all the railway stations, markets and other crowded areas across the state on Saturday.

The search, carried out on the directions of Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, was conducted in all the 28 police districts by cops with the assistance of sniffer dogs.

ADGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, who personally monitored the operation, said all the Commissioners and SSPs were asked to deploy the maximum number of police teams under the supervision of DSP/SP rank officers in their respective jurisdictions.

The ADGP said around 506 police teams, involving over 5,000 personnel, were deputed at railway stations, markets and other crowded areas of the state. The aim was to conduct the operation with the minimum possible inconvenience to the public. Over 5,000 persons were checked during the search conducted at over 130 railway stations and other places in the state, he added.

