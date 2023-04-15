Few firms turn up for wheat purchase

Parvesh Sharma
Sangrur, April 14
Apparently aware of the higher moisture in wheat, private purchasers are not showing much interest in the wheat procurement in the district. The government authorities and farmers are hopeful that private purchase will pick up in the coming days.
“Though some private purchasers came and inspected my wheat and also visited some other farmers in the grain market, they did not start any purchase from us. They were likely to wait for some time,” said Gurmukh Singh, a farmer sitting in the Sangrur grain market.
Another farmer, Kuljit Singh, said some private traders had purchased old stock of wheat and it might be the reason that they were staying away.
As per district figures of wheat procurement, till date 1,35,413 MT wheat has been purchased of which 14,058 MT is by private traders, 45,410 MT by Pungrain, 42,416 by Markfed, 18,299 MT by Punsup and 15,230 MT by the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation. But at some grain markets like Dhuri, private traders are purchasing wheat.
Sangrur DC Jitendra Jorwal, who has been visiting various grain markets, said the private purchase would increase in a few days.
