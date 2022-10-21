Fewer farm fire cases in Doaba

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, October 20

Delay in harvesting due to late sowing this season as well as the recent spell of rains have led to fewer cases of stubble-burning in comparison to previous years in the district.

While Nawanshahr district has reported only one case of stubble-burning so far against over 300 cases last year around the same time, Hoshiarpur has reported three cases.

Ministers blamed Officials in Kapurthala and Jalandhar are of the view that the statements issued by the ministers upon their visits to the districts that no action will be taken against farmers burning stubble has led to more incidents of farm fires

The situation is relatively bad in Kapurthala with nearly 70 cases of paddy straw burning and worst in Jalandhar with as many as 107 incidents this year.

Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner (DC) Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said ‘red entries’ made last year were perhaps the reason of fewer farm fires this year. “We will take strict action against the lone case,” the DC said.

Hoshiarpur Chief Agriculture Officer Gurdev Singh said: “Of the three cases of farm fires we spotted, we have imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 per acre on farmers.”

Jalandhar DC Jaspreet Singh said cases of stubble- burning were less than the previous years.

There are reports that farmers are waiting for Diwali to burn stubble, showing it to be a case of accidental fire caused due to bursting of crackers.

