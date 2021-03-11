Fight for remunerative prices: KCR to farmers

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 22

Three non-BJP CMs — K Chandrashekhar Rao (Telangana), Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi) and Bhagwant Mann (Punjab) — shared a platform here on Sunday to pay tribute to farmers who died during the anti-farm laws stir as well as the Galwan Valley martyrs.

Amid sloganeering, the Rao urged the farmers to launch a nationwide stir to demand a constitutional guarantee on MSP for all crops. He challenged decision of the Centre on prepaid smart meters for farm consumers, a simmering issue in Punjab. Kejriwal said his government was under pressure from the Centre to convert stadiums into jails and send protesting farmers there, “but we withstood the pressure.”

Rao, Kejriwal and Mann distributed cheques for Rs 3 lakh each to kin of the deceased farmers and Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of Galwan martyrs.

#arvind kejriwal #bhagwant mann