Fight intensifies over medical college at Mastuana Sahib

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, January 2

After CM Bhagwant Mann’s visit to the Government Medical College (GMC) at Mastuana Sahib on Sunday, the fight between two groups, one seeking early construction and another opposing the use of “disputed” land has intensified.

Project worth Rs 345 cr Spread over 25 acres, the project is estimated to be worth Rs 345 crore and is to be made functional by April 1, 2023.

Villagers organised a tractor march today to mobilise the support for the construction of the college while the SGPC and SAD leaders have also intensified their agitation in front of the DC office against alleged fraudulent transfer of the trust land to the government for the GMC.

“CM Mann is aware that the land he wanted to use is disputed and case is pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Mastuana Sahib Trust has given it in writing that they are willing to give another piece of land on Sangrur-Barnala Road. The CM is not taking that undisputed land because he only wants to create law and order problem in area, said Parminder Dhindsa , former cabinet minister.

On Sunday, CM Mann had directly blamed the SGPC, SAD and former minister Dhindsa for delaying the construction of the GMC. He had also hinted to shift the GMC to other location after getting required 25 acres of land.

“The residents of many villages have participated in the tractor march,” said Jagmale Singh, a farmer. Winnerjit Singh Khadial, general secretary of SAD, said they never opposed its construction, but want it to start early.

“The government has transferred the land of gurdwara through an illegal committee. Why the CM is not talking to the SGPC?,” said Khadial.

Sangrur SSP Surendra Lamba said they were keeping a close watch.