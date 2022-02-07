Fight to save Punjab from mafia: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 6

AAP state chief and party’s CM face Bhagwant Mann today said his party was fighting to save Punjab from corruption and various mafia, and pull the youth out of the clutches of drugs.

Speaking at a gathering in the Patiala Rural segment, Mann said: “This is a fight to save Punjab’s farmers. We have to win this battle at all cost. The responsibility of this battle lies with you till February 20. After that, the responsibility of Punjab and its people will be ours.”

He toured various parts of the constituency, including Talliwala Chowk in Rajpura, Urban Estate, Phase II, Patiala, and party office in Tripuri. The gathering led to a blockade on the road opposite Gurdwara Kashmiriyan.

District Electoral Officer-cum-DC Sandeep Hans said the administration’s flying squad team had taken note of the rally. “A notice regarding EC is being issued by the returning officer,” he said.

