Figures fudged, says Sukhbir

Chandigarh, March 10

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government cheated Punjabis by fudging figures to paint a rosy picture in the Budget 2023-24 but it was actually leading Punjab to financial ruin by increasing debt and performing poorly on all parameters. Reacting to the Budget presented in the Vidhan Sabha, the SAD president rubbished claims of an increase in revenue, saying, “Figures have been conveniently fudged to hide the truth.”