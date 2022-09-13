File affidavit on quota for SCs, HC tells govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed the Home Secretary to specify whether the Chief Minister’s approval for granting reservation to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) in law officers’ appointment had culminated into an executive decision of the government.

As the case came up for resumed hearing before Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu, the state counsel submitted that the approval for granting reservation was accorded by the CM on August 22.

“If that be so, let an affidavit be filed by the Home Secretary, Punjab, as to whether aforesaid approval has culminated into executive decision of the government in terms of Article 166 of the Constitution,” Justice Sindhu asserted. The case will now come up for further hearing tomorrow.

The directions came on a petition for quashing an advertisement issued on August 20 for 58 vacancies “only for Scheduled Caste” in the Advocate-General’s office. Taking up the petition filed by Ishan Kaushal against the state and other respondents, Justice Sindhu had on the previous date of hearing also issued a “notice regarding interim relief”.

Appearing on the petitioner’s behalf, senior advocate Pawan Kumar Mutneja contended the reservation was contrary to the provision of the Punjab Law Officers Engagement Act, 2017, and also against the well-settled principle.

It was contended that similar issue was raised before the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Relying on the different aspect of the law and judgments of different High Courts, it was held that the engagement of a lawyer by the state and its instrumentalities was neither recruitment, nor appointment, into service or any post.

It was engagement for a specified period for some specified cases to represent the state and its instrumentalities in the court. It could, and should, not attract provisions of reservation.