File compliance report or be present: Punjab and Haryana High Court to Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 31

More than four months after the selection of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission’s president and State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission’s non-judicial member was quashed with directions to proceed afresh on selection committee’s recommendations, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed the Chief Secretary to remain present in case a compliance affidavit was not filed in the matter.

The directions by Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan came on petitions alleging contempt of court following the violation of orders dated September 15, 2022, vide which selections were quashed and the state government was directed to proceed afresh in accordance with the law.

The counsel for the petitioners, during the course of hearing, showed to Justice Sangwan’s Bench the cause list of cases before the state commission and the Kapurthala district commission while submitting that the persons, whose selections were quashed, were still holding the court.

Appearing before the Bench, the state counsel on the other hand submitted that appeals against the orders had been filed in the matter. Justice Sangwan asserted it was apparent that request for granting stay was not made before the Bench hearing the appeals, despite the pendency of the present contempt pleas. Rather, the state counsel requested for adjournment.

“The primary concern of this court is that in case the letter patent appeals are dismissed and the persons, whose selection has been quashed vide orders dated September 15, 2022, and they are still holding the court deciding legal matters, what will be the fate of such orders, if they are found to be ineligible as their selection already stands quashed,” Justice Sangwan asserted.

Fixing the matter for February first week, Justice Sangwan directed the filing of the compliance affidavit, failing which the Chief Secretary would remain present on the date fixed. The directions came just over a month after the High Court issued notice to Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua and Principal Secretary Rahul Bhandari to show cause why proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act be not initiated against them. The two were also asked to show cause why costs, as prayed for, be not awarded in the petitioner’s favour.

Quashing of selections

The direction came four months after selection of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission’s president and State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission’s non-judicial member was quashed