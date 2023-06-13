'File FIRs over fake SC certificates': Dalit organisations stage protest

Tribune News Service

Bathinda/Ferozepur, June 12

A number of organisations of the Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes today held demonstrations against the state government’s alleged inaction against those who have forged documents to procure dubious caste certificates in order to get jobs in the ‘reserved’ categories.

Though the bandh call was reportedly withdrawn by a section of Dalit leaders following a meeting with Finance Minister Harpal Cheema in Mohali yesterday, organisations in Ferozepur district — including Ambedkar Adhikar Sangharsh Committee, Rawan Saina Mission, Dalit Majdoor Welfare Society and a few others — decided to go ahead with it. The protestors assembled near Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk and marched across the city.

Though most commercial establishments were already closed, those which were open, including a few banks, were shut down by the protesters.

“We demand that all the SC caste certificates which have been wrongly issued be cancelled and be made again after proper verification,” said a leader at the protest.

According to sources, tensions ran high after a few shopkeepers objected to the bandh. The police were informed about it and reached there to pacify the protesters.

In Bathinda, the protesters, said the agitation guilty would soon be intensified all over the state.