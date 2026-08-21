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Home / Punjab / Film charts Bhagwant Mann’s journey from Satauj to CM’s office

Film charts Bhagwant Mann’s journey from Satauj to CM’s office

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:15 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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A still from the upcoming film titled ‘From Satauj to Parliament’.
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Discovery Channel is set to release a documentary based on Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s journey from his childhood in Satauj village of Sangrur to Parliament and eventually to the Chief Minister’s Office.

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Titled ‘From Satauj to Parliament’, the film will be released in seven languages on August 30. Mann shared the trailer on Thursday, describing his journey as that of “a man of the soil, a satirist who made people laugh and a Chief Minister who set a new standard of governance”.

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The film traces Mann’s early life at Satauj, his career as a satirist, his entry into politics through the People’s Party of Punjab , his subsequent association with the Aam Aadmi Party, election to the Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019 and his rise to the Chief Minister’s post in 2022.

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It features his sister Manpreet Kaur, mother Harpal Kaur and friends from the entertainment industry, offering personal recollections of his rise from a rural background to the state’s top political office.

The documentary also highlights the Mann government’s initiatives, including efforts to ensure canal water reaches the tail ends of irrigation networks, its universal health insurance initiative and the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana. It comes as Punjab’s political parties begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. By focusing on Mann’s humble beginnings as a “master’s son” and linking his personal journey with his government’s achievements, the film could help AAP build an election narrative centred on the CM’s Punjabi identity and governance record.

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