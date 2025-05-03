Filmmakers told not to portray Gurus till guidelines framed

Taking cognisance of the "violation of strictures" regarding the portrayal of Sikh Gurus, warriors and their families, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Friday asked filmmakers to abstain from making films or any animated version using artificial intelligence till the temporal seat announces the dos and don'ts for it.

He issued the directions during a meeting attended by Sikh intellectuals and representatives.

He said previous orders of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on the issue will remain in effect.

Advertisement

The SGPC has already issued directions imposing a blanket ban on the depiction of Sikh Gurus or their families in any film, documentary or song by actors or in animated form.Giani Gargaj pointed said earlier the Religious Advisory Committee of the SGPC had passed a resolution in 1934 that strictly prohibited the portrayal of Sikh Gurus and their family members.

Similar resolutions were passed by the SGPC in 1940 and 2003, 2015 and 2022.