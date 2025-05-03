DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Filmmakers told not to portray Gurus till guidelines framed

Filmmakers told not to portray Gurus till guidelines framed

Taking cognisance of the "violation of strictures" regarding the portrayal of Sikh Gurus, warriors and their families, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Friday asked filmmakers to abstain from making films or any animated version using artificial...
article_Author
GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 06:51 AM May 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj
Advertisement

Taking cognisance of the "violation of strictures" regarding the portrayal of Sikh Gurus, warriors and their families, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Friday asked filmmakers to abstain from making films or any animated version using artificial intelligence till the temporal seat announces the dos and don'ts for it.

He issued the directions during a meeting attended by Sikh intellectuals and representatives.

He said previous orders of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on the issue will remain in effect.

Advertisement

The SGPC has already issued directions imposing a blanket ban on the depiction of Sikh Gurus or their families in any film, documentary or song by actors or in animated form.Giani Gargaj pointed said earlier the Religious Advisory Committee of the SGPC had passed a resolution in 1934 that strictly prohibited the portrayal of Sikh Gurus and their family members.

Similar resolutions were passed by the SGPC in 1940 and 2003, 2015 and 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper