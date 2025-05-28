DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / Final location survey for Gurdaspur-Mukerian rail link project gets a nod

Final location survey for Gurdaspur-Mukerian rail link project gets a nod

The link will also serve as an additional route to Amritsar: Union Minister Bittu
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:34 PM May 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Picture for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

In a significant development for the region, the Ministry of Railways has approved the final location survey for the proposed 30 km Gurdaspur–Mukerian rail link. Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh Bittu, announced the news, highlighting the strategic importance of this new railway line in enhancing regional connectivity. The link will also serve as an additional route to Amritsar.

Advertisement

Bittu described Gurdaspur, located in Punjab's Majha region between the Ravi and Beas rivers, as a key district headquarters that shares a border with Pakistan. The area serves as a loading station for food grains and fertilisers, handling an average of five rakes per month. Additionally, two GCTs – Chinna and Kathunangal – operate in close proximity to the Gurdaspur station.

Currently, goods traffic from the region travels to and from Ambala via Amritsar and Jalandhar (approximately 140 km) or through Pathankot and Jalandhar (around 142 km). However, with the construction of the new rail link, traffic to and from Ambala could be redirected via Mukerian, reducing travel distance by approximately 50 km per rake. This change will also eliminate the need for rakes to reverse at Amritsar station.

Advertisement

Bittu further emphasized that Gurdaspur’s status as a border district includes a cantonment area at Tibar (Tibri Cantt.), indicating that military traffic will also utilise this proposed railway line. Additionally, there is potential for local traffic from Dhariwal, known for its production of woolen clothes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts