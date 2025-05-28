Final location survey for Gurdaspur-Mukerian rail link project gets a nod

In a significant development for the region, the Ministry of Railways has approved the final location survey for the proposed 30 km Gurdaspur–Mukerian rail link. Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh Bittu, announced the news, highlighting the strategic importance of this new railway line in enhancing regional connectivity. The link will also serve as an additional route to Amritsar.

Bittu described Gurdaspur, located in Punjab's Majha region between the Ravi and Beas rivers, as a key district headquarters that shares a border with Pakistan. The area serves as a loading station for food grains and fertilisers, handling an average of five rakes per month. Additionally, two GCTs – Chinna and Kathunangal – operate in close proximity to the Gurdaspur station.

Currently, goods traffic from the region travels to and from Ambala via Amritsar and Jalandhar (approximately 140 km) or through Pathankot and Jalandhar (around 142 km). However, with the construction of the new rail link, traffic to and from Ambala could be redirected via Mukerian, reducing travel distance by approximately 50 km per rake. This change will also eliminate the need for rakes to reverse at Amritsar station.

Bittu further emphasized that Gurdaspur’s status as a border district includes a cantonment area at Tibar (Tibri Cantt.), indicating that military traffic will also utilise this proposed railway line. Additionally, there is potential for local traffic from Dhariwal, known for its production of woolen clothes.