Finalise industrial policy: Bhagwant Mann to Punjab officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 1

Chairing a review meeting here at his office, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Punjab was on the threshold of becoming a frontrunner industrial state. He said the new Industrial Policy, which is being prepared by the state government, would act as a catalyst for it.

Mann said for the first time the industry policy had been framed after taking the views of all stakeholders, especially the industrialists.

The CM said the suggestions of industry captains of the state had been incorporated in this policy and the opinions received from the industrial tycoons during his recent visits to Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai too included in it. He said the new policy would give a much-needed fillip to industrial growth of the state.

Mann asked the officers to ensure that this policy was finalised very soon so that it could be implemented in the state. He said the officers must ensure that this policy was dedicated to the industrialists at the earliest and expressed hope that the policy would put the state on high growth trajectory of industrial growth.

On the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary to CM A Venuprasad, Principal Secretary (Industries) Dalip Kumar, Director (Industries) Sibbin C and others were also present.

#bhagwant mann