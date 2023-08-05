Finally, 925-ft breach plugged

Jalandhar, August 4
More than 25 days after a breach had occurred along the Sutlej embankment in Gatta Mundi Kasu village of Lohian, it was finally plugged on Friday evening.
The 925-foot wide and 50-foot deep breach was largely plugged with the efforts of hundreds of volunteers led by environmentalist and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal.
The plugging of the breach will connect seven villages with the main Jalandhar-Shahkot highway, which had been cut off. Since the Sutlej water will now no longer flow over to the villages, residents of Gatta Mundi Kasu, Mundi Chohlian, Mundi Shehrian, Mehrajwala and Dhakka Basti residents will finally heave a sigh of relief.
The villagers said since their villages fall in a low-lying area, the flood water would not spread around and that they would have to deploy pumps to siphon it off.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Army personnel killed in encounte in Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on
The search operation turned into an encounter after the mili...
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in 'Modi surname defamation case'
Defamation Case: 3-judge Bench says trial judge gave no reas...
Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat & contest elections
Congress: Reinstate him in the LS immediately
Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque
Rejects Muslim group’s petition against Allahabad HC order
Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping
SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby