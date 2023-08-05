Finally, 925-ft breach plugged

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 4

More than 25 days after a breach had occurred along the Sutlej embankment in Gatta Mundi Kasu village of Lohian, it was finally plugged on Friday evening.

The 925-foot wide and 50-foot deep breach was largely plugged with the efforts of hundreds of volunteers led by environmentalist and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal.

The plugging of the breach will connect seven villages with the main Jalandhar-Shahkot highway, which had been cut off. Since the Sutlej water will now no longer flow over to the villages, residents of Gatta Mundi Kasu, Mundi Chohlian, Mundi Shehrian, Mehrajwala and Dhakka Basti residents will finally heave a sigh of relief.

The villagers said since their villages fall in a low-lying area, the flood water would not spread around and that they would have to deploy pumps to siphon it off.