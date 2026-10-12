Finally, ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi at campaign panel helm

Three months after being appointed chairman of the Campaign Committee, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi assumed charge on the sidelines of Pargat Singh taking over as PCC chief.

But the shift in power was not without its share of controversy, as Channi was given the room earlier occupied by Capt Sandeep Sandhu, PCC general secretary (organisation). Leaders from the Channi group could be heard talking in hushed tones about ‘tit-for-tat’ for leaders of the Warring group.

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Party leaders said the political significance of the occasion extended beyond Pargat’s elevation. The exit of Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, whose tenure had seen persistent factional tensions, continued to form the backdrop to the leadership transition.

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Channi said, “I thank our high command — Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and our in-charge — for entrusting me with the responsibility of the Campaign Committee. In the coming days, I will work for Punjab, the spirit of Punjab and for the betterment of the state.”

He said, “I will highlight how the Aam Aadmi Party government has allowed the spread of drugs and the flourishing of gangsterism in Punjab. They have completely ruined and devastated our economy. We will place these issues before the people and fight for Punjab.”

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He said, “Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is a loner. He doesn’t even have a team to pass the ball. He has no agenda other than corruption. His home has become a den of corruption and a hub for the mafia.”

Sangat Singh Gilzian, who was appointed working president, also assumed charge.

Meanwhile, Pilot convened a meeting of the Campaign Committee, Election Management and Coordination Committee, Core Committee, Manifesto Committee and Working Committee members to take their feedback on the actual ground situation.