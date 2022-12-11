Finally, govt releases Rs 50 crore for completion of Halwara int’l airport

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 10

In what will give wings to the upcoming international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana, the state government has finally released funds for completing the much-delayed project.

The development assumes significance as construction of interim terminal building and allied works at the cost of Rs 47 crore was lying suspended since March after the contractors refused to carry on with the project, following non-payment of their dues.

Adhering to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s directive on November 9, the Finance Department has released a sum of Rs 30 crore while the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) through the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has undertaken to bear the expenditure of Rs 20 crore.

Operations from next year We are committed to start operations at the Halwara international airport early next year. The government has taken up the project on a priority basis. —Bhagwant Mann, CM

According to the minutes of the meeting, the cost of the interim terminal building, taxi track, apron and allied works will be borne by the state government and Rs 30 crore will be released by the Civil Aviation Department through allocation in the capital budget of the current financial year while Rs 20 crore will be released immediately by the HUDD.

The amount spent on the construction of interim terminal building would be reimbursed to the state government by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) after monetisation of the assets belonging to existing Ludhiana domestic airport at Sahnewal.

The Civil Aviation, Principal Secretary, informed that the state government has already spent Rs 55 crore on the acquisition of land, construction of the boundary wall and approach road for the airport in Halwara. In a board meeting of Directors of the Ludhiana International Airport Limited (LIAL), held on July 22, it was decided that the AAI would take up the pending construction works and expenditure incurred would be reimbursed to the state government by the AAI after monetising the existing land at the Ludhiana domestic airport.

Following this decision, the LIAL had urged the state government to issue foreclosure orders for the work allotted to the contractual agencies and had sought details of the works already executed with their expenditure details.

Since the foreclosure of the awarded works was likely to cause further delay, the state government decided to take up the project and bear the entire expenditure.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora directed the authorities concerned to expedite the work. “This project is very close to my heart and our government will leave no stone unturned to make the airport operational within next few months,” he said.