Finance Dept blames DDOs for salary delay

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, July 21

Under fire over delay in payment of salary to the staff, the state government on Friday said the delay was due to the late submission of salary bills by the drawing and disbursal officers (DDOs).

In a letter to all DCs, heads of department, divisional commissioners and district and sessions courts in the state, the Budget Officer in the State Finance Department blamed the DDOs of various departments for delayed submission of salary bills to the treasury office that, he said, caused delay in the release of salary.

“The delay in releasing the salary to the employees tarnishes the image of the state government and conveys an unwarranted message to the employees that the Finance Department has not released the salaries,” he said.

“To avoid such situation, there is a need to issue strict directions to all DDOs, asking them to ensure the submission of salary bills to the treasury offices by the 7th day of every month, so that there is no delay in releasing the salary of the employees. If the DDOs are indulging in negligence in dealing with the issue, strict action needs to be taken against them,” wrote the Budget Officer.

“The Finance Department has enough funds to pay salaries to all employees in the state on time and there should be no negligence in that regard,” he said.

The office-bearers of some employee unions, however, said the government had an old formula of prioritising the timely release of salaries to the staff of certain departments while delaying the dues of other departments by making verbal orders to the treasury office.

#Faridkot