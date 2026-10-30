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Home / Punjab / Finance Min Cheema directs depts to fast-track outsourced staff’s contractual transition in Punjab

Finance Min Cheema directs depts to fast-track outsourced staff’s contractual transition in Punjab

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Harpal Cheema. File photo
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Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has directed all state government departments to complete formalities and forward eligible cases to the Personnel Department for transitioning outsourced employees to direct contractual engagement within a time-bound framework. Chairing a meeting with the Enlistment Outsourcing Coordination Committee, Cheema said the directions aimed to ensure smooth implementation of the Punjab State Outsourced Personnel (Transition to Contractual Engagement) Act, 2026. He also met 10 employee unions and united fronts, stressing that administrative delays must not obstruct eligible workers’ transition to contractual roles.

During discussions with Transport Department employee representatives, Cheema reviewed their outstanding demands and instructed officials to accelerate their resolution. In a separate meeting with the CPF Karamchari Union, he assured members that the state administration was working towards an early resolution of their concerns.

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Addressing the National Federation of the Blind, Cheema said recruitment to fill 28 vacant Group D posts reserved for visually impaired candidates was underway. He added that backlog vacancies in other job categories would also be filled during upcoming recruitment drives for the respective posts.

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The minister also met four unions representing the Education Department, heard their demands and said most key issues were already in the pipeline for administrative approval.

Responding to representations from the Gram Panchayat Jal Supply Pump Operators Association regarding minimum daily wages, Cheema directed the department concerned to prepare and submit a formal proposal without delay.

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