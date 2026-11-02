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Home / Punjab / Financial viability major hurdle for Punjab's crop residue management equipment centres

Financial viability major hurdle for Punjab's crop residue management equipment centres

Study flags highly seasonal use, steep operating costs

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:30 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Punjab has more than 27,000 custom hiring centres. File
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As farm fires rage in the state, a study by the Punjab Kisan Vikas Chamber has flagged financial viability as the key challenge facing Punjab’s more than 27,000 custom hiring centres (CHCs).

The study, submitted to the Chief Secretary on Friday, has found that low machinery utilisation, seasonal demand and rising operating costs are undermining the sustainability of crop residue management enterprises in the state.

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The study, conducted by former Punjab Agriculture Commissioner Balwinder Singh Sidhu, assessed 100 CHCs across Punjab. It found that the highly seasonal use of machinery, high operating costs, labour shortages and limited access to working capital were among the key challenges affecting the sustainability of these units.

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Between 2018-19 and 2025-26, more than 27,000 CHCs were established in Punjab under various interventions, alongside the deployment of machinery such as Super Seeders, Happy Seeders, balers, straw choppers and zero-till drills. The expansion improved access to crop residue management machinery across the state. However, the study found that ensuring the effective utilisation of these assets and their long-term financial viability had emerged as key concerns. “The sampled centres covered districts across the Majha, Doaba and Malwa regions, including Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Bathinda and Muktsar. The assessment included primary surveys, financial analysis, operational assessments, interviews and case studies,” Sidhu said.

The commission recommended promoting diversified, multi-service CHCs, strengthening aggregation and cluster-based operations, facilitating flexible seasonal working capital finance and encouraging the movement of machinery between districts. It also called for integrating CHCs with biomass supply chains and linking support systems to machinery utilisation and service outcomes.

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