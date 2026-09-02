Salon frachise fraud: Punjab Police register FIR against 2 Canadian citizens in Rs 4-crore cheating case

The NRI wing of Punjab Police have registered an FIR against two Canadian citizens in connection with an alleged Rs 4-crore fraud involving investments in the proposed expansion of an Indian salon chain in Canada, while the role of salon founder and promoter Munish Bajaj is also being verified, the police said.

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The FIR has been registered under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Kamalpreet Singh Khehra and Crispy Khehra alias Chris Gill, both Canadian citizens, following a complaint lodged with the NRI Wing of the Punjab Police.

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The complainant, Inderjit Kaur Boparai, a Canadian citizen of Indian origin and an OCI cardholder, alleged that she was persuaded to invest in the proposed Canadian expansion of the salon chain and suffered a loss of more than Rs 4 crore.

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According to the complaint, Bajaj and Khehra had projected the proposed Canada expansion as a franchise opportunity and allegedly induced investors to put in money towards setting up outlets. Boparai alleged that Khehra collected substantial amounts from investors for construction, store build-outs and inventory, but the proposed outlets were not established and commitments made to the investors remained unfulfilled.

Boparai alleged that Bajaj, along with Khehra, failed to honour the terms of an agreement entered into with her. She claimed that she was not the only investor affected and that at least six other Canadian investors from London, Brampton and Etobicoke in Ontario, Calgary in Alberta and Vancouver in British Columbia had also invested in the proposed venture.

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Jagjit Singh Walia, AIG, NRI Wing, said the FIR was registered following a preliminary inquiry and that the investigation was now in progress. “The role of all persons named in the complaint is being verified. Appropriate action will be taken on the basis of the investigation,” he said.

Bajaj had denied any involvement in the alleged fraud. He said he had granted a franchise to Khehra, who, according to him, had subsequently acted independently and was responsible for the alleged wrongdoing. Bajaj claimed that he did not even have the agreement referred to by the complainant and had no role in collecting money from the investors. He also said that he had filed a separate complaint in connection with the matter.