FIR against deceased family head on son-in-law’s plaint

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 1

A day after the bodies of five members of a family were found at the Daroli Khurd village in Jalandhar, the police had lodged an FIR against the deceased head of the family, Manmohan Singh, whose suicide note was found yesterday.

Strangled family, killed self: Complainant An FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Manmohan’s son-in-law Sarabjit Kumar, resident of Phuglana village

Sarabjit, the husband of deceased Prabhjot Kaur, told the police that the family members were disturbed due to the increasing debt burden on them

The family’s head Manmohan had strangled his wife Sarabjit, daughters Prabhjot Kaur, Gurpreet Kaur and granddaughter Amandeep Kaur. Thereafter, he had died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, the complaint said

A case has been registered against Manmohan under Section 302 of the IPC at the Adampur police station of Jalandhar for the murder of his wife, two daughters and granddaughter.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Manmohan’s son-in-law Sarabjit Kumar, resident of Phuglana village. Sarabjit, the husband of deceased Prabhjot Kaur, told the police that since the family was disturbed and remained in tension due to the constant debt, Manmohan had strangled his wife Sarabjit, daughters Prabhjot Kaur, Gurpreet Kaur and granddaughter Amandeep Kaur. Thereafter, he had died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

Sarabjit told the police that on December 31, he was trying to establish contact with his wife Prabhjot, who had gone to her parents’ but did not pick up his phone. It was only after the villagers scaled the house’s wall and went inside that they discovered the dead bodies.

On December 31, the bodies of Manmohan Singh (59), his wife Sarabjit Kaur, daughters Prabhjot Kaur (32) and Gurpreet Kaur (23) and Prabhjot’s daughter Amandeep Kaur (3) had been discovered by the police.

Manmohan’s suicide note had mentioned the mounting debts as the cause for suicide.

SSP Mukhwinder Singh said: “The son-in-law has himself come to the fore and will conduct the last rites of the family. We have also established contact with Manmohan’s son Charanpreet. The post-mortem reports are awaited.”