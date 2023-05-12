FIR against MLA Laddi Sherowalia: SSP Jalandhar assures SIT probe

Jalandhar, May 12
Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, Congress MLA from Punjab’s Shahkot, on Friday visited SSP Jalandhar Rural Mukhwinder Bhullar’s office against FIR registered against him under non-bailable section.
He was accompanied by senior Congress leaders, including PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, LoP Partap Bajwa, MLAs Vikramjit Chaudhary, Bawa Henry, Pargat Singh, Sukhwinder Kotli and Balwinder Laddi.
As the leaders took up the matter before SSP Bhullar, he assured that the arrest of Laddi Sherowalia will be stayed and an SIT will be formed to probe the matter, as per directions given by DIG Jalandhar Range Swapan Sharma.
The Congress leaders had to wait for half an hour irrespective of the fact that they had sought time from him for a meeting at 6:15 pm.
Notably, Laddi Sherowalia went live on Facebook on May 10 when he had gheraoed Baba Bakala MLA Dalbir Singh Tong at Roopewal village for being "illegally present" in Jalandhar on the day of voting and had got him booked under Section 188 of the IPC.
Following the incident, he himself faced a police case under a non-bailable section. The FIR against him was reportedly lodged on May 10 at 8pm on the complaint of the driver of Tong's escort Gypsy, Gagandeep Arora.
Laddi Sherowalia has been booked under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 186 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 148 (whoever is guilty of rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon) of the IPC.
Congress leaders, however, said that they had found the gypsy driver was a private man and not a cop. Even the gypsy which he was driving is a private vehicle.
“Hence, the Sections 186 and 353 cannot be imposed on the complaint by a private person. The complainant in such a case can only be a government employee. This FIR cannot stand,” said PPCC chief Raja Warring.
SSP Bhullar replied to these arguments saying, “We will check all these points when a SIT is formed”.
