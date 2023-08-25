FIR against Sukhbir quashed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

In a democratic country, if a well-established political person, on hearing serious complaints regarding any public issue, decides to verify the same by visiting the spot, it cannot be said he intended to violate any promulgation issued by any government under the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act or the Disaster Management Act, Justice Anoop Chitkara of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted.

The ruling came as Justice Chitkara quashed an FIR against former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, indulging in act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and other offences.

Appearing on Sukhbir’s behalf, senior advocate RS Cheema with counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema, DS Sobti and Satish Sharma had submitted that he was told by local residents during the run-up to the elections about illegal mining being carried out in the area of “Wazir Bhullar”. The petitioner, on June 30, 2021, proceeded to the site and saw heavy machinery deployed for mining purposes, including suction machines.

“It came as an utter shock to the petitioner that despite such tell-tale evidence of illegal mining being done, the investigating agency registered the instant FIR against the petitioner and others after procuring a complaint from an employee of the contractor. The allegations levelled in the FIR are that the mining was being done legally and the petitioner threatened and restrained the employees of the contractor illegally. The FIR is nothing but an abuse of process of law and mala fide exercise of power,” the Bench was told.