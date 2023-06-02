FIR cancellation report in case against 2 Cong leaders accepted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh , June 1

Chief Judicial Magistrate Aman Inder Singh Sandhu has accepted a cancellation report in the case involving PCC president Amarinder Raja Warring and Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa who had been booked for allegedly creating ruckus inside the residence the Chief Minister and manhandling police personnel.

The court accepted the report after Swarnjit Singh, DSP, CM’s residence, made a statement that he had no objection to it. The police had registered the FIR against the leaders on a complaint filed by Swarnjit Singh, who had claimed that Warring and Bajwa, along with 40 to 50 party leaders, sat on a dharna inside the CM residence on June 9, 2022. The leaders had told the main gate security personnel that they had an appointment with the CM. However, CMO officials said no such appointment had been fixed.