FIR can't sustain if specific provisions of Act violated: High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, July 1

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that an FIR and its consequent proceedings cannot sustain once it is found that specific provisions of an Act, which are mandatory in nature, have been violated.

The ruling came as the high court quashed with regard to the petitioners an FIR registered under the provisions of the Public Gambling Act after the Bench was told that a raid was conducted by an Assistant Sub-Inspector, although only officers of a certain rank could do it.

The ruling by Justice Deepak Gupta came on a petition seeking the quashing of an FIR registered on September 21, 2018, at the Khanna city police station under the provisions of the Public Gambling Act. The petitioners submitted that they had been falsely implicated by an ASI, who along with her subordinates forcibly broke open the main door of their house without any search warrant at 1.50 am on September 21, 2018, and forcibly took away Rs 1 lakh.

The FIR was also alleged to be “nothing, but abuse of process of law” registered with an ulterior motive as illegal gratification demanded by the respondents was not met. Their counsel also argued that the alleged raid was in total violation of Section 5 of the Act. As such, the FIR and its subsequent proceedings were liable to be quashed on this ground alone.

It was claimed that only a magistrate of a district, other officer vested with full powers of a magistrate, deputy or the assistant superintendent of police, or the district superintendent of police have the power to carry out the search of any house or a room under Section 5 of the Act. But the raid in the petitioners’ house was conducted by an ASI.

Referring to Section 5, Justice Gupta asserted only certain officers of specified ranks could carry out the search of house, room, tent etc, in case of credible information regarding its use as a common gaming house.

“It is only the officer of the specified rank, who can enter the house and have the power to take into custody or authorise officer to take into custody all persons whom he or such officer finds therein, whether or not then actually gaming and also the power to seize or authorise such officer to seize the instruments of gaming etc,” Justice Gupta added.

Allowing the petition, Justice Gupta added there was no reason to disbelieve the petitioners’ stand that the raid was conducted at their house at 1.50 am as alleged by them or 3.30 am as claimed by the respondents. The fact remains that it was conducted at their house. Therefore, Section 5 was required to be complied with.