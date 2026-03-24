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Home / Punjab / FIR downloads go behind paywall in Punjab

FIR downloads go behind paywall in Punjab

Political leaders, lawyers term it a move to end transparency in police working

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 12:50 PM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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Partap Bajwa says, “Imposing Rs 80 as fee per FIR is yet another attempt by Bhagwant Mann's government in Punjab to silence voices." Representative image/iStock
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A move of the Punjab Police to levy a fee of Rs 80 for downloading FIRs from its online portals has sparked criticism from lawyers, political leaders and social activists, who are terming the decision as an attempt to end transparency in the police working, especially post some recent incidents where the role of the police remained questionable.

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With the new rule coming into effect from Tuesday, anyone seeking to download a copy of an FIR from the Punjab Police portal will have to pay the prescribed fee.

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Gurpreet Deo, Special DGP, justified the move, saying, “We have just followed government orders for levying the charges. The accused and the complainant, however, will continue to get a free copy of the FIR from the police station, but others won’t.”

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On being asked about any reasons for seeking payment, she said, “Our servers entail costs. Over a period of time, we have seen a surge in downloads by people (mostly third parties) without genuine need. Our Saanjh server is integrated with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network Systems (CCTNS), which had started facing issues due to excessive downloads. With the service now behind a paywall, unnecessary downloads are expected to reduce.”

However, the Opposition has termed the move as “uncalled for”.

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Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa reacted on X, saying, “Imposing a ₹80 fee per FIR is yet another attempt by the @BhagwantMann government in Punjab to silence voices and restrict the press. Journalists, lawyers, and researchers depend on regular access to FIRs for reporting and analysis, putting a price on public documents undermines transparency. It also appears aimed at discouraging deeper scrutiny, raising concerns that the government wants to shield its functioning from comprehensive study and push critical inquiry behind a paywall. Manish Sisodia’s suggestions being implemented. Saam, Daam, Dhand, Bhed…..”

BJP state president Sunil Jakhar also criticised the decision, saying, “The government just wants to hide its wrongdoings by complicating simple things. I think the courts should interfere and reject this new proposal of the state government. The government is just trying to create bureaucratic hurdles in the way of seeking justice for people and breed a culture of seeking bribes.”

Members of the legal fraternity echoed similar concerns. Jalandhar-based lawyer Parminder Vig termed the move to levy charges for FIR as “against the law”.

“The government is already charging a good amount of fee at Suwidha Centres and for availing documents pertaining to the revenue courts. The move to levy charges for FIR implies depriving people of transparency and demotivating them from uniting against injustice,” he said.

Senior advocate Mandeep S Sachdev said, “Imposing a fee on FIR access is not a good move. An FIR should remain in the public domain. Financial conditions to accessing it may create hurdles in the pursuit of justice.”

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